Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to join poll campaigning in Odisha on April 9

Bhubaneswar: Poll campaigning in Odisha will gain momentum with two heavyweight leaders of BJP and Congress are scheduled to visit the State on April 9.

Worth mentioning, April 9 is the last date of campaigning for the first phase elections in Odisha scheduled to be held on April 11.

According to reports, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the State on April 9. He will take out a roadshow from Singha Dwara of Srimandir to Badasankha in Puri, informed party sources.

Shah is also scheduled to visit Odisha on April 7 and address public meetings in Bargarh and Polasara.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also likely to visit south Odisha to campaign for the party candidates on the same day.

“Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a public meeting at Digapahandi in Ganjam district on April 9,” informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik today.

Meanwhile, BJP leader & Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow. Yogi along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national Vice-president Baijayant Panda, senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra will attend party’s Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Ambapua Vivek Vihar in Berhampur, party sources informed.