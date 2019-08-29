Rahul Dravid replaced as India A, U19 head coach

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid will no longer serve as the head coach of India A and U19 teams, stated the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

According to reports, Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey will replace the legendary batsman as the head coaches of the India A and the India U19 teams respectively. However, the appointment of the two has been made only for “next few months”.

Dravid had served as the head coach of the two teams since his appointment in 2015, till being given the NCA position earlier this year.

Kotak, the former Saurashtra batsman, will perform head coach and batting coach duties with India A, with Ramesh Powar, the former India off-spinner, taking over as bowling coach and T. Dilip as fielding coach.

The 46-year-old, who averaged 41.76 in 130 first-class matches while taking 70 wickets, was in charge of the Saurashtra side in the domestic set-up.

Former India fast bowler Mhambrey, who has worked for long with the ‘A’ and U19 sides under Dravid, will be the head coach, as well as the bowling coach of the junior side at the upcoming Asia Cup in Colombo in September.

India A side’s next set of matches are against the visiting South Africa A. They are scheduled to play five one-day and two four-day games, starting August 29.

India U19’s next big tournament is the Asia Cup in the first two weeks of September.