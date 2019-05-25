Rafale review plea in SC: Govt seeks dismissal as it interferes IAF preparedness

New Delhi: The government has sought dismissal of Rafale review pleas in apex court saying ‘interference’ will affect its operational preparedness.

According to reports, a written submission to the Supreme Court in this connection has been presented. It has sought that the Rafale review pleas be dismissed forthwith.

The submission said interference in Rafale deal would adversely affect the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The government further said that the schedule of delivery and the training of the pilots is being closely monitored.

It may be recalled that on May 10, the apex court had reserved judgment on review petitions seeking review of the December 14 judgment in which it refused to order a probe into allegations of corruption into the Rafale deal.

In the petition, Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners along with Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, argued that the facts presented by the government are incorrect and incomplete.

While the government had previously argued that the petitions were based on documents ‘stolen’ from the Defence Ministry, the apex court had ruled that ‘stolen’ documents were admissible in the court.

The government’s submission comes on the backdrop of a massive political storm around the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Indian government from French defence major Dassault.