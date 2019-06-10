Rafael Nadal wins 12th French Open crown, defeats Dominic Thiem

Paris: The Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 12th French Open crown on Sunday after defeating Dominic Thiem in the 2019 French Open final at Philippe Chartier court.

He has never lost a French Open final.

The Spaniard won the three-hour-long match 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the summit clash. With this, he has won a total of 18th Grand Slams. Nadal is two shy of tying Roger Federer’s record of 20 among men.

Thiem, 25, suffered his second Grand Slam final defeat after losing in three sets to Nadal in last year’s final.

On Saturday, Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 5-7 in a marathon semifinal. Nadal on Friday beat Swiss legend Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.