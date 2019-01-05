Radio programme on KALIA scheme reaches out to 1 crore farmers daily

Bhubaneswar: Usefull messages on Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Scheme have started reaching out to about one crore people across Odisha through radio on daily basis, thanks to the State Government’s initiative.

The initiative connects to the farmers on the benefits of KALIA scheme and it will ensure that more farmers to be added to the ambitious programme.

The jingles, based on KALIA Scheme and the other on the Process on how to apply for it, is aired six times each, across 14 All India Radio (AIR) stations in Odisha since yesterday on the AIR Primary Channel, before and after the news bulletins in morning, afternoon and evening slots respectively.

The radio jingles were created with the voice of noted actor-cum-presenter Kuna Tripathy, Rabi Mishra and Padma Dwivedi with colloquial Odia language, accent and style to create a lasting impression on KALIA Scheme among the listeners.

Apart from the AIR Primary Channel, the Vividh Bharati Channel and Rainbow FM of AIR and other FM channels in Odisha are also airing the two jingles 10 times a day to reach out to listeners across 12 districts in the State.

KALIA Scheme was launched by the State Government on December 22, with an objective to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across Odisha.The State Government has also urged all the small and marginal farmers, cultivators, vulnerable agriculture households and landless agriculture labourers to visit office of every gram panchayat and join KALIA Scheme as per the laid down eligibility criteria.

KALIA BARTA UPDATE

KALIA Barta, an innovative information service by the Odisha Government to facilitate dissemination of information to farmers about the newly-launched KALIA Scheme, has added more than1.15 lakh farmers till date.

While more than 8.66lakh SMS were sent to people wanting to know about the KALIA Scheme, by this afternoon, more than 84,000 people have so far visited the websitewww.kalia.co.in to know more about the new scheme for the farmers.