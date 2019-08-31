Qutb Minar dazzles in dark with new LED lights

New Delhi: The historic Qutb Minar came alive as it saw the first-ever architectural LED illumination inaugurated by Culture Minister Prahalad Singh Patel in New Delhi today.

With the illumination, the architectural beauty of the 12th-century monument will display its historic majesty after sunset.

Speaking on the occasion, Prahlad Singh Patel said that Qutb Minar complex is a true reflection of India’s culture and contains history of several eras. The bottom to top illumination of this magnificent monument will highlight the true beauty of its elements. The systematic development of the Qutb complex will not only increase footfall of visitors but also benefit communities around it, the Minister added.

Highlighting the importance of public facilitation at such monuments, the Culture Minister said that recently we have set up a Baby feeding Centre at the Taj Mahal, Agra and many such feeding centres will also be set up in all ASI protected UNESCO world heritage sites.

He further added that the Prime Minister has set the goal of doubling foreign and domestic tourists in the next 5 years. In order to achieve this goal, we must change the global perception of our country to promote tourism, he explained.

To highlight the archaeological magnificence of country’s historical monuments, Archaeological Survey of India has taken up the project to illuminate important monuments of Delhi. Earlier, the illumination of Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung Tomb has already been completed. Tughlakabad Fort is also expected to be illuminated in near future.

Continuing its endeavour to promote India’s glorious culture and Heritage, ASI under the Ministry of Culture, Government India is committed to showcase India’s cultural vibrancy to the entire world. The move to illuminate the historic monuments will aim to showcase monuments during late evenings, thereby enhancing the visitor experience.

As part of the effort to increase footfall in the evening, timings for public entry at Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun’s Tomb have also been extended to 9 pm. Qutb Minar, however, is already open till 10 pm. Also, in a new facility for visitor convenience, now the public can skip the queue at Qutb Minar and can purchase ticket for the monument at a discounted rate just by scanning the QR code through their mobile camera.

To highlight the architectural beauty including arches and minarets of the Qutb Minar, a total of 358 technologically advanced LED lights have been used which will consume 62% less electricity than conventional light fixtures. Warm lights will highlight the architectural features on the monument’s facade. Apart from the minaret, the pathways and smaller structures around the Qutb Minar have also been lit. The new illumination comprises lighting that accentuates the silhouette of the monument with the interplay of light and shade. The duration of illumination will be from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily with a monthly cost of Rs16,615/- which comes out merely to Rs 1,99,388/- for a year.

Qutb Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of those historical monuments which attracts thousands of tourists every year and is the proud jewel in Delhi’s history.