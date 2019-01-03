Quake jolts Japan’s Kumamoto, no Tsunami alert

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 at the Richter scale jolted southern Japan on Thursday.

There were no immediate report of any damage or loss of property. No Tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The reports said the quake that struck at 6:10 p.m. (0910 GMT) had its epicenter in Kumamoto region on the southern island of Kyushu at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), JMA said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that nuclear power facilities in the region were operating as normal.

One of the world’s most seismically active area. Japan, experiences tremors very often. The region accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater, reports said.