Pvt TV channel influencing voters, BJD to Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging that private TV channel OTV violated the model code of conduct by influencing the voters.

The four-member delegation alleged that the OTV has been using its reporters since this morning to ask voters queuing up at polling booths certain questions which violate the Model Code of Conduct.

“Those questions are aimed at influencing voters to vote for change and also influencing voters to vote against the Biju Janata Dal very subtly and implicitly,” the delegation stated in the memorandum submitted to the Odisha CEO.

The BJD delegation handed over a pen drive with the necessary evidence including clippings of such violations to the CEO.

“We request you to act immediately in this regard or else more voters will get influenced by OTV and its reporters who are using such influencing tactics through their questions,” the delegation added.