Pvt finance firm staffer held for raping woman on pretext of job

Bhubaneswar: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of engaging her in a job here.

The accused has been identified as Jay Kumar, a senior official of a private finance company.

According to the complaint, the victim had come for an interview at a hotel in the city when the accused officer outraged her modesty. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the plaint, Laxmisagar police have reportedly arrested the accused officer.