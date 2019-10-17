PV Sindhu knocked out from Denmark Open

Odense: Indian Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out by Korean sensation An Se-young in a straight-game in the women’s singles 2nd round of the Denmark Open on Thursday.

Sindhu, suffered 14-21, 17-21 defeat to the unseeded Korean player. This is the 3rd time that the Olympic silver medallist has failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the BWF World Tour after winning the World Championship in August.

Sindhu endured surprise first and second-round exits at the China Open and Korea Open last month, respectively. World number six Sindhu, who has not won a title in the BWF World Tour this season

Earlier, Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal had crashed out of the tournament in the 1st round itself. Saina lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in straight games in their opening-round meeting in Odense on Wednesday.

On the same day, Srikanth Kidambi also suffered a first-round defeat as he lost to local player Anders Antonsen in straight-games. Kidambi lost 14-21, 18-21 to the 4th seeded Danish player.