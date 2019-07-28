Puri triple murder: Two more absconding accused arrested

By pragativadinewsservice
Puri Triple murder
Puri: Two more persons were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of three persons at Pattnaikiya Square in Puri district earlier this month.

The accused were identified as Mitu Behera and Punia Behera. They were arrested from a forest near Pipli, informed SP Umashankar Das at a press meet today.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight. Earlier, six persons including the mastermind were arrested in the case two days after the crime.

On July 14, Krushna Behera, Purna Behera and Panchu Behera of Sadanadapur village were chased and hacked to death near a police camp which was set up on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the murders were a fallout of a long-standing land dispute. Five other involved in the murders are still at large, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
