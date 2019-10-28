Puri Srimandir’s video goes viral over TikTok

Puri: While pictures of Puri Jagannath temple’s interior are often seen surfacing on social media, a video of the temple went viral on the short-video sharing app TikTok.

The incident is triggering sharp concerns over the security at the 12th-century shrine.

According to sources, the video shot near the Anandabazar features sevayats carrying Mahaprasad in slings of earthen pots. The clip was later posted on the TikTok account of a girl.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as to how the TikTok user managed to capture videos inside the temple premises, despite a ban imposed by the authorities.

No police complaint was lodged in this connection, till the last reports came in.

It may be mentioned here that the Srimandir administration has strictly imposed a ban on the entry of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets into the temple premises. A few metal detectors have been installed at the temple gate to prevent people from carrying unwanted objects inside the temple.

Moreover, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has also imposed rules to seize the cell phones of the violators and impose a penalty of Rs 1,000 on each of them.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered resentment among the devotees and people of Odisha who have accused the administration of being callous in maintaining strict security arrangements inside the temple.