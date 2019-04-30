Puri Srimandir reforms: SC defers hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on Puri Srimandir reforms as a new bench is yet to be set up after the retirement of Justice AK Sikri.

However, the deferred date regarding the hearing has not been announced yet.

The hearing was based on the report submitted by the apex court-appointed amicus curiae to Srimandir, Ranjit Kumar, on March 5 on the temple reforms.

The report contains detailed instructions on the abolition of hereditary appointment of servitors, the prohibition of collection of money for Annadan Atika from devotees and amendment of Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954.

Earlier, the hearings regarding the same were deferred due to unavailability of Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri in the three-judge bench.