Puri Srimandir endures estimated loss of Rs 5.1 crore due to Cyclone Fani: SJTA

Puri: Cyclone ‘Fani’ that ripped apart the holy town on Friday has caused an estimated loss of over Rs 5 crore to Puri Srimandir itself, SJTA chief said.

The chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Association informed that the 12th century shrine itself has incurred a loss of nearly Rs 5.1 crore due to Cyclone Fani. Besides, the Shree Jagannath temple here also suffered minor damages due to cyclone Fani.

The idols will be repaired soon, added the SJTA chief.

Earlier on May 3, the pilgrim city faced the wrath of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani that teared the infrastructure of the city.

After assessment, it was found that the cyclone has damaged electrical establishments worth around Rs 1.25 crore apart from causing losses to civil infrastructure worth around Rs 3.24 crore.

The severe cyclonic storm also caused damage to the huge lion statue close to the temple.