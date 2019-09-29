Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

Puri: Aiming to acknowledge the Sanitation workers of Puri Municipality, the district administration organised a Felicitation programme.

In the event, one sanitation worker per ward for 32 wards was selected based on their commitment & efforts in keeping surroundings clean.

Besides, sarees to 13 women & dress material-19 male workers were given along with certificates.

Apart from the staffers of the Puri Municipality Corporation, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, and the five IAS probationers in Puri namely- Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Kirtivashan V, Dr Shubhankar Mohapatra, J Sonal, and Bhuvnesh Devdas Patil were also present.

Felicitation programme was conducted to appreciate the sanitation worker, who help build a clean district especially after the near super-cyclone FANI battered the Pilgrim City.

Besides, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also praised the workers and Puri District Administration for the same.

