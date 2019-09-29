Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Puri Municipality
7

Puri: Aiming to acknowledge the Sanitation workers of Puri Municipality, the district administration organised a Felicitation programme.

In the event, one sanitation worker per ward for 32 wards was selected based on their commitment & efforts in keeping surroundings clean.

Besides, sarees to 13 women & dress material-19 male workers were given along with certificates.

Apart from the staffers of the Puri Municipality Corporation, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, and the five IAS probationers in Puri namely- Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Kirtivashan V, Dr Shubhankar Mohapatra, J Sonal, and Bhuvnesh Devdas Patil were also present.

Felicitation programme was conducted to appreciate the sanitation worker, who help build a clean district especially after the near super-cyclone FANI battered the Pilgrim City.

<>

Related Posts

MeT issues lightning alert for coastal & north Odisha…

Mann Ki Baat: PM wishes melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on 90th…

Minor girl gang-raped in Rourkela, 3 arrested


</>

Besides, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also praised the workers and Puri District Administration for the same.

<>


</>

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

MeT issues lightning alert for coastal & north Odisha…

Mann Ki Baat: PM wishes melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on 90th…

Minor girl gang-raped in Rourkela, 3 arrested

1 of 6,949