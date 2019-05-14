Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express, Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express delayed

By pragativadinewsservice
Puri: While train services resumed with normalcy from Puri yesterday, two trains from the Pilgrim City has been delayed today, officials said.

As per the official statement, the 12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri scheduled to leave at 11.35 am today will leave at 7.30 pm in the evening.

Similarly,18477 Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express will leave Puri at 2.30 am on May 15 instead of 8.50 pm today.

The delay occurred due to late running of connecting trains in view of severe problems to Over Head Electric Wires after thunderstorm and cyclonic weather near Kharagpur last night, officials stated.

