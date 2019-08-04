Puri hosts weekly street festival to promote culture

Puri: In order to promote local culture and tourism, the Puri district administration organised the weekly festival on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) this Sunday.

During the celebrations, artists performed Odissi dance, Goti Pua, rangolis, art, yoga and showcased various other talents.

There was overwhelming participation of citizens, devotees, artists, and students as a host of cultural activities and competitions were held.

The weekly street festival is an initiative by the Puri District Administration with the support of the Department of Culture to preserve the Jagannath culture and portray it to the larger audience and also promote spirituality.

Bhubaneswar city administration also holds a weekly street festival called Pathotsav every Sunday, excluding festival and rainy days.