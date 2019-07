Puri: Habibganj (Bhopal) Special Train which was earlier scheduled to depart from Puri at 11.15 am has been now delayed by 3 hours, the East Coast Railway informed on Wednesday.

According to the officials, 01662 Puri-Habibganj (Bhopal) Special Train which was scheduled to depart from Puri at 11.15 AM will now leave at 1430hrs (02.30 PM) due to delay in the arrival of connecting train.