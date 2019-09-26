Puri Gajapati clarifies about fake news on coronation of new Puri king

Puri: As a photo of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb with a young man and some people in traditional attire has gone viral, the office of the Gajapati Maharaja clarified on Thursday that the fake news is being circulated on social media.

The picture, which has gone viral, purportedly shows a youth in a customary attire along with Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo of Dhenkanal and their families.

In clarification, the office of the Puri King said, “This is a piece of fake news being circulated by some crazy person. The person in traditional attire is Tikayet Janmejay Mardaraj of Raj-Nilagiri, the only child of Nilagiri Raja who is on left.”

“This photo was taken at Nilagiri Palace on the occasion of Tilak (wedding engagement) ceremony of Janmejay in 2016 along with Gajapati Maharaj, Nilagiri King Jayant Chandra Mardaraj and Dhenkanal King KV Singh Deo and his wife,” office of the Puri King sources added.