Puri Eviction Drive: Special Teams Conduct Social Survey Near Srimandir

Puri: Five different teams led by newly-appointed IAS officers conducted a social survey near Puri Srimandir in connection with the eviction drive.

As per reports, the survey will continue for one month to collect the necessary information that can be used in the development of the projects undertaken for Srimandir.

Earlier, on September 13 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed five IAS probationers in Puri to take charge of the projects that will transform the Pilgrim Town into a city of heritage.

Notably, Patnaik in August announced Rs 500 crore mega plan to develop Puri into a World Heritage City. Significantly, the announcement came after the Puri administration carried out a massive demolition exercise around the boundary wall of Jagannath temple to free the premises from encroachment.