Puri Eviction Drive: Special Teams Conduct Social Survey Near Srimandir

State
By pragativadinewsservice
Srimandir
10

Puri: Five different teams led by newly-appointed IAS officers conducted a social survey near Puri Srimandir in connection with the eviction drive.

As per reports, the survey will continue for one month to collect the necessary information that can be used in the development of the projects undertaken for Srimandir.

Related Posts

Ailing female jumbo dies in Banki forest, herpes virus…

Ward member hacked to death by miscreant in Angul

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for nine districts in Odisha

Earlier, on September 13 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed five IAS probationers in Puri to take charge of the projects that will transform the Pilgrim Town into a city of heritage.

Notably, Patnaik in August announced Rs 500 crore mega plan to develop Puri into a World Heritage City. Significantly, the announcement came after the Puri administration carried out a massive demolition exercise around the boundary wall of Jagannath temple to free the premises from encroachment.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ailing female jumbo dies in Banki forest, herpes virus…

Ward member hacked to death by miscreant in Angul

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for nine districts in Odisha

1 of 840