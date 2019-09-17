Puri eviction drive: SC grants two-week time to file report on work around Jagannath Temple

Puri: The Supreme Court (SC) of India on Tuesday granted two-week time to Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta for filing of report on developmental work around Jagannath Temple.

Besides, the apex court has also directed Odisha Advocate General Ashok Parija to take note of complaints of all the stakeholders before proceeding with the land acquisition process.

The next date of hearing is slated for October 3.

Acting on directives of the Supreme Court, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar visited Puri and inquired into allegations of unauthorised eviction drive around the temple held jointly by the district administration and Odisha government.

They also reviewed the implementation of recommendation by BP Das Commission of Inquiry for removal of structures up to 75 metres from the Meghanad Pacheri of the 12th-century shrine.

During the visit, Tushar Mehta and Ranjit Kumar gave a clean chit to Odisha government and district administration.