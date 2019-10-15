Puri cop transferred for clicking selfie with murder accused

Puri: While millennials are mostly into tech-savvy trends, clicking selfie proved costly as the Inspector in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine police station was transferred to the Puri District Police Headquarters for allegedly clicking a picture with a murder accused.

The police official, identified as Bulu Munda, was transferred as per the order of the district Superintendents of police.

According to sources, Munu clicked a picture with a murder accused identified as Radha Mohan Biswal alias Muna inside a police vehicle while the accused was being transported to Nimapara police station.

The photo that was posted on social media, went viral within hours. As soon as the matter came to fore, Puri SP ordered for his transfer.