Puri cop transferred for clicking selfie with murder accused

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
transferred for clicking selfie with murder accused
0

Puri: While millennials are mostly into tech-savvy trends, clicking selfie proved costly as the Inspector in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine police station was transferred to the Puri District Police Headquarters for allegedly clicking a picture with a murder accused.

The police official, identified as Bulu Munda, was transferred as per the order of the district Superintendents of police.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express train service from today

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Posing As Cops, Miscreants Loot Jewellery From Women In Puri

According to sources, Munu clicked a picture with a murder accused identified as Radha Mohan Biswal alias Muna inside a police vehicle while the accused was being transported to Nimapara police station.

The photo that was posted on social media, went viral within hours. As soon as the matter came to fore, Puri SP ordered for his transfer.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express train service from today

Elderly woman drowns in Sweta Ganga lake in Puri

Posing As Cops, Miscreants Loot Jewellery From Women In Puri

1 of 2,023