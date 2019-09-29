Puri bizman, three securityguards held for celebratory firing at party

Puri: Town Police on Sunday arrested a businessman and his three security guards for blank firing during the celebration of a cultural event at Balisahi in Puri.

The accused businessman has been identified as Narayan Sahoo alias Narua and his three security guards have been identified as Papu, Bakur Kumar and Devendra Kumar.

According to reports, a video of the celebratory firing at a private party went viral on social media. In the video, it was seen that these accused persons shot at least six bullets in the air while dancing and merrymaking in a function at Telipadia area of the district.

As the video surfaced on social media and draw sharp criticism from different spheres over the open show of guns, Puri police, in a suo motu cognisance, initiated a probe to round up the persons involved in the act.

Today, police arrested the businessman and three security guards on the basis of the viral video and registered a case in this connection. Reportedly, police have also seized two pistols and live bullets from their possession.