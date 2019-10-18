Punjab Vig AIG booked for raping woman

Chandigarh: Punjab Vigilance Bureau AIG Ashish Kapoor has been booked today by state operations cell for allegedly raping a woman and running an extortion racket.

Kapoor has been accused of running an extortion racket from jail apart from raping and intimidating a woman.

According to the victim’s complaint, Kapoor had raped her and falsely implicated her in a bogus case. She also claimed that the officer looted Rs 38 lakh and 550 grams of gold jewellery.

The 36-year-old woman also mentioned that AIG Kapoor used his position to register a false case against her in Zirakpur police station in Mohali.

According to reports, police had recorded the victim’s statement under Section 161 of the CRPC.

After the victim’s arrest, Ashish Kapoor looted cash worth Rs 38.80 lakh and 550 grams of jewellery from her home, bank accounts and lockers of victim’s family members.

Earlier, on May this year, the intelligence wing of Punjab CID had booked Kapoor of running an extortion racket from Patiala Central Jail.