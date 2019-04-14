Punjab CM raps PM for politicizing Jallianwala Bagh centenary

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicizing Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Singh lashed out at the Prime Minister for his remarks on him at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said the Centre had deliberately chosen to hold a parallel event instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government.

Singh’s response came after Modi criticized him for not attending the government’s Jallianwala Bagh event with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The Prime Minister said the Punjab chief minister was busy with ‘Parivar Bhakti.’

The NDA government decided to hold its own event, quite evidently to score brownie political points in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said this was truly shocking considering the fact that the Prime Minister was chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust.

He said he was shocked at the remarks in Kathua on Jallianwala Bagh. A sombre occasion was used to play dirty politics, he added.