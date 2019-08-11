Punjab CM hails Sonia Gandhi’s appointment as interim Cong chief

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said on Sunday it was the best decision to appoint Sonia Gandhi as interim Congress chief.

Singh said in the present situation it was the right decision as she could guide the grand old party with her experience.

Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana have also welcomed Sonia’s appointment as interim president.

Singh tweeted: “Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhiji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help [email protected] “I wish her and the party all the best”.

Party sources said the party’s highest decision-making body banked on the experience and tested leadership of Sonia Gandhi in the “trying times”.