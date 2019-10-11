Pune Test, Day 2 : India Declares 601/5, Proteas In Dire Straits On 36/3

Pune: After a career-best 254* knock played by Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s 91, India took firm control of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday.

Kohli’s record-breaking innings helped India declare at 601 for 5 before Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami broke the backbone of the South African batting line-up. By stumps, South Africa were 36 for 3, trailing India by 565 runs.

A good day on the field for #TeamIndia with SA on 36/3 at Stumps on Day 2. Umesh picks 2, Shami gets 1. Join us tomorrow for action from Day 3 #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/KRth2PazQO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019

After lunch, India lost Ajinkya Rahane for 59 but Virat Kohli switched gears further to score his 9th 150 plus score as Test captain. Not surprisingly, India had promoted Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in search of quick runs.

In an attempt to score quick runs, Ravindra Jadeja fell for 91. Kohli walked off alongside as South Africa were left with the prospect of facing a few tough overs towards the end of the second day.

Umesh Yadav’s double strike put India on top in the second Test as South Africa finished the second day at 36 for three in Pune.

Yadav struck in his first two overs to remove South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar. Mohammed Shami then dismissed Temba Bavuma with his first ball of the match.