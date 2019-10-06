Puja festivity adds colour to Ekamra Walks in Old Town area

Bhubaneswar: Old Town wore a festive look with pandals and colourful gates that welcomed 20 visitors today for the heritage walk.

While Durga Puja is all about spending time with family, friends and pandal hopping the heritage walkers went with temple hopping their way into the heart of the heritage neighbourhood. They explored ancient temples along with heritage buildings like Dharamshalas and Mathas.

Earlier these sacred spaces were not just for showcasing sculptures and painting but music, dance and theatrical performance as well making it a true civic centre for artistic and cultural activities, somewhat like the modern community halls, which are places for social and cultural gatherings. Temples were truly the hubs back then!

Simone from Australia on her maiden visit to India remarked ”I am delighted to see the temples of Bhubaneswar. The love and power of cultural monuments to bind communities together is incredible. Odisha is indeed India’s Best Kept Secret and I am happy to begin my sojourn from Odisha! “

Jai Dighe and her friends visiting Bhubaneswar were also happy to opt for an early morning temple trail than drifting around in the day. Enthusiastic parents accompanied their curious kids as well in today’s trail.

Experiencing the walk for the first time Dipankar Poddar from Kolkata said that “ I had always underestimated the heritage trails in my city. Now after this experience I am eager to explore my city as well through a guided walk. The heritage walk is indeed the best way to learn more about any city’s legacy and traditions”. Ekamra Walks has been conducting the guided walks in Bhubaneswar every Sunday morning at 0630am.