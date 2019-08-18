Puintala murder case: Four including prime accused nabbed

Bolangir: In a major breakthrough in Puintala murder case in Bolangir district, police on Sunday nabbed four persons including the prime accused.

Shrikant Nanda was allegedly murdered and his body was recovered from the bank of Suktel river at Durgapalli village. Acting on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, Puintala police had launched an investigation into the matter and conducted multiple raids to nab the accused.

Following this, they successfully nabbed four persons including the prime accused identified as Suresh Bairi. However, a manhunt to nab the remaining five accused who are on the run is underway, police said

After being grilled by the police, Suresh confessed that he along with his associates eliminated Shrikant to acquire a Hanuman coin from his possession.

The mythical coin is believed to have supernatural powers. People believe that the coins have magical powers which change the fortunes for which they spend huge amounts to procure them.

In a bid to have the coin, the accused along with eight others wrapped Shrikant’s face with cello tape, knocking him unconscious. However, thinking him dead, they dumped the body in the river.

While Shrikant was missing since August 8, his body was found on Suktel river bank on August 10.