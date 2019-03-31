Puintala BDO abduction: Three arrested, SUV seized

Bolangir: Police on Sunday arrested three persons for their alleged connection with the abduction of Puintala BDO, Saroj Kumar Mishra, at Suliamal here.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoranjan Karmi, Manoranjan Negi, and Meghanad Pradhan. The police have also seized the SUV (OD 03H 5688) used for kidnapping the Block Development Officer of Puintala.

According to sources, the police were tipped off about the presence of the two miscreants who had allegedly kidnapped the BDO. The cops then raided Suliamal village under Sainatala police limits today and attested Karmi and Negi.

The police also arrested Pradhan for allegedly providing shelter to the accused duo. On the other hand, the prime accused Santosh Gurandi, the block vice-chairman is on the run, sources added.

Notably, Saroj Mishra, Block Development Officer of Puintala, reached office at around 3.30 pm on Friday. A few minutes later, block vice-chairman Santosh Gurandi along with his associates barged into the office.

Soon a commotion ensued between Mishra and the group. Later, they took the BDO to an unknown location in the SUV. However, he was rescued hours after being kidnapped.