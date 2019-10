Khurda: Pugmarks of leopard found in some places in the locality of Nagarpalli reserve forest under Khurda wildlife division in the district today.

The district forester Pradeep Pattanaik has spotted the pugmarks near Patabandha in Nagarpalli reserve forest today morning.

Recently, the mutilated carcass of three cattle were found in the area and it is suspected that any wild animal is wandering in this area.