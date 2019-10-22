PUC Centres, RTOs, driving testing tracks across Odisha on Google Maps soon

Cuttack: All the PUC Centres will be listed in the Google Maps for the convenience of the citizens as it will help them to locate the nearby centre, the State Transport Authority (STA) tweeted today.

In a letter, State Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has directed all RTOs, ARTOs and Additional RTOs to instruct the Pollution Testing Centres in their jurisdiction to add their location on the Google Maps.

The transport department has also directed that the PUC Centres should claim that location on Google Maps and mention the opening hours of business.

Besides this, RTO offices and driving testing tracks will be also be listed in Google Maps and the link will be shared with the applicants coming for LL/DL test, another tweet from the STA said.

The Transport Commissioner has asked the Deputy Commissioner Transport, RTOs, ARTOs and Addl RTOs to add their office on Google Maps and claim that location so that they can post replies. Further, they have also been asked to add a few photographs of their respective office.

