Public sector banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: Nirmala Sitharaman

New York: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian public sector banks had the “worst phase” under the combination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Delivering a lecture at the prestigious Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs here on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that giving all the public sector banks a “lifeline” is today her primary duty.

“During Rajan’s tenure “loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders and public sector banks in India till today are depending on government equity infusion to get out of that mire,” said Sitharaman.

