Public Relations summit held at KIIT School of Mass Communication

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT School of Mass Communication today organised its first Public Relations Summit- “Public Relations: Telling Your Own Story in a Dynamic World.”

The summit was organised to mark the National Public Relations Day. Gracing the inaugural session as chief guest, Rana Yashwant, Group Managing Editor, India News said that public relation and mass communication exist since the beginning of civilisation.

“A good public relation expert must be able to communicate with masses in simple language. We must raise our views on issues and problems in the society,” he said.

Himansu Sekhar Khatua, CEO, School of Mass Communication announced that the Public Relations Summit will be organised every year on the eve of the National Public Relations Day.

The speakers for the plenary session were Jyoti Prakash Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway; Santanu Rath, Director, Personnel, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, and Prashant Kumar Hota, Executive Vice-President, Group Head CSR, Education and Sustainability Head, Odisha Corporate Communications, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Several students and faculty members from the journalism and mass communication departments of Ravenshaw University, Utkal University, Birla Global University, Berhampur University and other affiliated colleges participated in the event.