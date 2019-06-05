Protesters pelt stones at security forces on Eid in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Protesters shouting anti-India slogans hit the streets in Anantnag and Sopore of J&K demonstrating separatist placards as Eid is being observed.

Reports said clashes have broken out in Anantnag and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir with the protesters pelting stones at security forces near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

New agencies said the demonstrators were displaying posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar.

Police resorted to aerial firing and smoke shelling to disperse the crowd. Tension continues in other parts of the valley despite heavy security arrangement.

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah has tweeted: “When delimitation takes place in the rest of the country the BJP is welcome to apply it to J&K until then we in the @JKNC_ will oppose, tooth & nail, any attempt to make changes without a mandate from the people of the state.”

Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, IB chief and other top officials of the ministry to consider the lifting of the ban on delimitation in the state which will give greater representation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in assembly and Parliament.