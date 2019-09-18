Prosecution sanction of Kanhaiya pending before Home dept, Police tells court

New Delhi: The city police has told a court that prosecution sanction request of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others is pending before the Home Department.

The police informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana that it has done its part and is now awaiting the decision.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly leading a procession. They were also charged with raising seditious slogans in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had earlier also directed the police to ask authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and others accused in the case.