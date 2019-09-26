Proposals envisaging investment of Rs. 2435.57 cr received nod of SLSWCA

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards creation of employment opportunities in the State, Government of Odisha approved ten investment proposals envisaging an investment of around Rs.2435.57 cr and employment opportunities for 5432 persons.

The projects were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in State Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today afternoon wherein Principal Secretary Industry Sri Hemant Sharma outlined the project proposals for consideration.

Giving in principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy directed concerned departments to make a realistic assessment of the requirement of land and water for these industrial units. The departments were also asked to provide proactive and facilitating support for early grounding of the projects. Development Commissioner Sri S.C Mohapatra advised IDCO and IPICOL to a workout a model benchmarking of the land required for various types of industries in consultation with technical experts. The industry department was further advised for ensuring compliance to employment norms by the industries.

The proposals approved in SLSWCA today were from different sectors like food processing, chemical, metal, infrastructure, power, renewable energy and downstream. The approved projects included (i) the proposal of Ion Exchange Ltd for sting up a manufacturing plant of anion and resins at Paradeep with investment of Rs. 166 cr cr and creation of job opportunity for 125 persons; (ii) the proposal of M/S Highland Agro to set up shrimp processing and cold chain unit at Gadabhanga of Balasore district with investment of Rs.53.08 cr and employment potential for 445 people; (iii) the proposal of M/S Ratnamani metals and Tubes Ltd to set up a steel pipe manufacturing unit at Kalinganagar of Jajpur district with investment of Rs 156 cr and employment potential for 183 people; (iv) the proposal of Metaliks ltd to set up iron pipe plant at Kalinganagar of Jajpur district with investment of Rs.504 cr and employment potential of 2181 persons: (v) the proposal of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd to set up steel billet manufacturing unit at Kaninganagar of Jajpur district with total investment of Rs. 196 cr and employment potential for 506 people; (vi) the proposal of Kamaljit Singh Ahulwalia for expansion of its existing 0.1 MTPA steel plant to 0.2 MTPA capacity at Barpada of Keonjar district with investment of Rs.593.67 cr and employment potential of 1,274 people; (vii) proposal of Suraj Products Ltd for expansion of its existing steel plant capacity by addition of steel melting shop and rolling mill at Barpali in Sundargarh district with investment of Rs. 50.25 cr and job opportunity for 196 people; (viii) the proposal of TM International Logistics to set up a Logistic park at Kalinganagar of Jajpur district with total investment of Rs.168 cr and job opportunity for 375 people; ( ix) proposal of Aditya Birla Renewable Ltd to set up a solar power plant of 75 MW capacity in Boudh, Bargarh and Bolangir districts with investment of Rs. 352.50 cr and job opportunity for 80 people; ( x) proposal of NHPC to set up 40 MW solar power plant in Ganjam district with a total investment of Rs.196.07 cr and job opportunity for 67 people.

Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary Industries Sri Hemant Sharma along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of different departments participated in the discussions. The Chief General Manager IPICOL Sri Kalyan Mohanty presented the financial and technical details of the projects in the meeting.