Promotion of inclusive education need of the hour: Vice President

New Delhi: A UNESCO delegation led by its Director Eric Falt on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and presented ‘State of the Education Report for India 2019- Children with Disabilities’.

Receiving the report, Naidu said it was timely as the Government was in the midst of formulating a new education policy. He said that the education of children with disabilities was receiving special attention of the government and the country was steadily moving towards inclusive and equitable quality education.

Expressing confidence that the report would provide useful inputs, the Vice President said that India always believed in adopting the best practices from across the globe.

He said the need of the hour was to promote inclusive education and hoped that the government would positively consider the suggestions made in the report as inputs to the new National Policy on Education being currently debated.

The report contains 10 recommendations, including amendments to Right to Education Act to align with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act by incorporating specific concerns of children with disabilities.

Falt also presented a map of the world heritage sites in India to the Vice President.