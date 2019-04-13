Promise of food items at Rs 1 Dharmendra’s biggest jumla of 2019 polls: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday termed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s promise of providing food articles at Rs 1 a big jumla of 2019 elections.

In response to Pradhan’s assurance to provide food articles like five kg rice, 500 gms dal and salt at Rs 1 if voted to power, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “It is the biggest lie of 2019 elections.”

“Pradhan is known as a habitual liar. As BJP’s condition in Odisha in the elections is worrying him, he is getting discouraged and speaking more lies,” Mohanty said.

“Pradhan’s lies are becoming unstoppable. Today’s false promise of rice and other food articles at Rs 1 is one of the burning examples of that,” Mohanty added.

He said the BJP leaders are claiming that their party is ruling 22 states. However, the promise which Pradhan made today is not being implemented in a single BJP-ruled state.

“Why the party is not implementing the programme in Gujarat where it is ruling for 20 years. Why the party has not implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during their 15-year rule,” questioned Mohanty.

“Alike BJP’s earlier lies of 2 crore jobs, Rs 15 lakhs to every poor people’s bank account and special status to Odisha, Pradhan is trying to betray the Odisha people with another lie. The Odisha people will give a befitting reply to this jumla and betrayal of BJP,” Mohanty added.

Notably, Pradhan at a public meeting in Choudwar of Cuttack today promised that if voted to power in Odisha, BJP will provide food articles at Re 1 (5 kg rice, 500 gms dal & salt) and nearly 3.26 crore beneficiaries under National Food Security Scheme will be benefited from it.