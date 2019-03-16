Project engineer lands in Vig net for accepting bribe

Nabarangpur: The project engineer of Umerkote lift irrigation division in Nabarangpur district was caught red-handed by vigilance sleuths while receiving a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Mandal.

According to sources, Mandal had demanded the bribe from Sunadhar Pakul, a resident of Pipulidihi village under Raighar block of Nabarangpur district to sanction a project.

Later, Pakul had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance following which the anti-graft officials laid a trap. Mandal was arrested while he was accepting the gratification from the complainant today.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the vigilance sources said.