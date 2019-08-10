Prohibitory orders withdrawn in Jammu, educational institutions reopens today

Jammu: The Jammu district administration on Friday withdrew prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed here, paving the way for the resumption of normal activities that were badly hit after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.

The situation in Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts was largely normal and most of the educational institutions there reopened on Friday.

According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.

However, internet services are still remained cut in the areas.

Restrictions continued to be in place in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts, the officials said. The Valley was largely peaceful barring minor incidents of stone-pelting in the apple-town of Sopore in north Kashmir.

The situation in Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri districts was also normal and people offered Friday prayers in a peaceful manner amid heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace, the officials said.