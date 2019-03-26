Producer Anand Pandit acquires rights for Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi

By pragativadinewsservice
Producer Anand Pandit
Mumbai: Producer Anand Pandit has now acquired the all-India distribution rights for Omung Kumar’s upcoming biopic PM Narendra Modi.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

This is Anand Pandit’s third joint venture with Panorama Studios after John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

Producer Pandit, who has distributed films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and had produced many films like Great Grand Masti’, ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Missing’ and ‘Days of Tafree’, has acquired all-India distribution rights under his banner Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Distributed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures along with Panorama Studios, the film is slated to release worldwide on April 5.

