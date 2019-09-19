Pro Kabaddi League: Vinay scores Super 10 but Haryana Steelers lose against Bengal Warriors

Pune: The Haryana Steelers played their heart out but lost 36-48 to Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Pune on Thursday, 19 September 2019. Vinay was Haryana’s best player with 14 points.

Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai picked up crucial raid points at the start of the match, however the Bengal Warriors kept carrying out raids in tandem and took a three-point lead at 6-3. The Haryana Steelers fought hard, but the Warriors extended their lead by effecting an all-out in the sixth minute.

Vinay and Vikash Kandola led the fightback through some brilliant raids, but Haryana couldn’t catch up with their opponents as Bengal carried out another all-out in the twelfth minute. Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar pulled off a couple of excellent tackles which helped Haryana reduce the gap in the scoreline. The Bengal Warriors notched a few raid points just before the half-time whistle as they stayed in the lead at 30-14.

Vinay carried out a Super Raid at the start of the second half which helped Haryana Steelers stay in the contest. Haryana were back into the match when Kandola pulled off an all-out in the 24th minute. Haryana had reduced the gap to twelve points between the two sides. Kandola continued to pick up raid points, but Bengal managed to stay ahead at 38-26 in the 30th minute.

The Haryana Steelers played hard through a fantastic tackle by Kale in the 34th minute and a quick raid by Vinay in the next minute. Kandola reduced the gap to ten points with two raids as Bengal led at 43-33 in the 36th minute.

However, the Bengal Warriors ensured that they stayed in the lead through raids and tackles and eventually closed out the match. Haryana would certainly look to bounce back when they face Patna Pirates in Jaipur on Monday, 23 September 2019.