Pro Kabaddi League: Vikash, Vinay star in Haryana Steelers’ victory over Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru: The Haryana Steelers recorded their fourth consecutive victory after defeating Puneri Paltan 41-27 in the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Monday. Vikash Kandola was the star of the match for Haryana with 11 points in the match.

Puneri Paltan took a two-point lead at the start of the game, but the Haryana Steelers fought back through some fantastic tackle points in the third and fourth minute of the match. Thereafter, Kandola backed up Haryana’s defensive unit by carrying out a Do-or-Die raid and put his team in the lead. However, Puneri Paltan picked up some crucial raid points and regained the lead at 8-6 in the tenth minute.

Ravi Kumar carried out a Super Tackle and Kandola pulled off a Do-or-Die raid as the Steelers leveled the game in the 13th minute. Haryana captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored a brilliant tackle point in the 15th minute as the Steelers inched ahead once again. Kandola effected an all-out just before the half-time whistle to help Haryana Steelers take a seven-point lead at 18-11.

Vinay and Cheralathan rode on the momentum and got Haryana off to a great start in the second half. Vinay scored a raid point in the 21st minute and the captain carried out an excellent tackle in the next minute as the Steelers took a ten-point lead at 21-11. Puneri Paltan tried to catch up with Haryana through a few points, but the Steelers kept widening the gap.

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay and Kandola continued to pick up raid points as Haryana stayed in the lead. The Steelers took a massive lead at 35-17 when Kandola effected an all-out in the 31st minute.

Puneri Paltan scored a few raid points, but they had too much room to cover as the Steelers kept scoring points. Vikas Chhillar carried out a raid in the last few minutes of the match as the Steelers marched towards victory.

The Haryana Steelers will look to continue their excellent performance when they face Dabang Delhi K.C. in Kolkata on Saturday, 7 September 2019.