Pro Kabaddi League: Vikash Kandola scores Super 10 as Haryana Steelers defeat Patna Pirates

Jaipur: The Haryana Steelers bounced back with a 39-34 victory over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Jaipur on Monday, 23 September 2019. Vikash Kandola was the star of the match for Haryana once again with 13 points in the game.

Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Kandola got the Haryana Steelers off to a good start with a couple of raid points. Sunil pulled off a fantastic tackle in the 5th minute as the Steelers took a two-point lead at 5-3. Kandola helped Haryana extend their lead when he carried out an all-out in the 9th minute. Haryana led by four points at 11-7.

The Patna Pirates tried to fight back with a few raid points, but Kandola’s brilliant raid in the 14th minute helped the Steelers stay ahead. Prashanth scored a couple of crucial raid points just before the half-time whistle as the Haryana Steelers led by two points at 17-15.

The Patna Pirates fought back with a couple of raid points and leveled the scores at 17-17 in the 21st minute. However, Kuldeep Singh put Haryana in the lead again with an excellent tackle in the next minute. Kandola scored two points in a single raid in the 24th minute as Haryana led by four points at 21-17. The raider backed it up with another fantastic raid in the next minute which helped Haryana inch ahead.

The Haryana Steelers took a six-point lead at 27-21 after Ravi Kumar pulled off an all-out in the 27th minute. Patna Pirates stayed in the contest when they picked up four points in a single raid in the 30th minute, but the Steelers ensured that they stayed in the lead through raid points. Kandola and Vinay continued to pick up crucial raid points thereafter and eventually the Haryana Steelers walked off the mat as winners.

The Haryana Steelers will look to continue their great form when they face U.P. Yoddha at their home stadium in Panchkula on Saturday, 28 September 2019.