Pro Kabaddi League: High 5s for Ravi, Sunil as Haryana Steelers tie a thrilling encounter

Kolkata: The Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers tied their Pro Kabaddi League season seven match at 32-32 after a hard-fought contest. Vikash Kandola was the star player for Haryana with seven points in the game.

Prashanth Kumar Rai set the ball rolling for the Haryana Steelers with a few raid points at the start of the match, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers kept picking up points in tandem. Both the sides were neck and neck after ten minutes into the game with the Jaipur Pink Panthers leading by just one point at 7-6. Thereafter, Jaipur scored two raid points and a tackle point to pick up a four-point lead at 10-6 in the 12th minute.

The Haryana Steelers were fighting hard, but the Pink Panthers kept widening the gap in the scoreline. However, Haryana stayed in the contest through a couple of excellent raids by Kandola and Prashanth. Kandola carried out an all-out in the 17th minute and scored a tackle point just before the half-time whistle as the Steelers led by four points.

The Haryana Steelers defense unit rode on the momentum and scored two tackle points at the start of the second half as the team took a five-point lead at 20-15. Kandola scored a raid point and Sunil carried out a brilliant tackle in the 27th minute to help Steelers stay in the lead.

Ravi Kumar carried out a fantastic Super Tackle in the 31st minute as the Steelers led by four points at 25-21. The Pink Panthers tried to catch up with Haryana through a raid and tackle point, but Naveen scored a bonus point in the 34th minute to help the Steelers stay ahead at 27-23.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an all-out in the 35th minute and scored a raid point to level the match at 29-29. Jaipur scored two tackle points in the dying minutes of the match to pick-up a two-point lead at 31-29.

However, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Prashanth Kumar Rai pulled off two brilliant raids in the last minute of the match as the Steelers tied the match.

Haryana will be hoping to continue their excellent form in PKL-7 when they face Tamil Thalaivas in Pune on Saturday, 14 September 2019.