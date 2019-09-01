Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers to take on Puneri Paltan at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Haryana Steelers will face off against Puneri Paltan in the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Monday, 2 September. The Steelers have been in tremendous form, recording consecutive victories against U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Haryana’s raider Prashanth Kumar Rai said that the players are raring to go after a three-day break.

“We have won three matches now and every player’s confidence is high at the moment. I am looking forward to the next match since Bengaluru is my home ground. We have had rest for three days since the last match so the players are fit. Now, we’ll work out our strategies for Puneri Paltan,” said the 35-year-old.

Rai added that Haryana didn’t let the intensity drop even after gaining a big lead midway through the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Haryana won the match with the scoreline reading 41-25.

“Every point is important. So we decided that we shouldn’t let the intensity drop and continue to pick up points. We are very happy with the victory over Gujarat since they started the competition very well,” said Rai.

The Steelers will hold the upper hand when they face Puneri Paltan in their next match since they have beaten the Paltans 34-24 in their first match of this season. However, Haryana will have to be wary of raiders Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. They made a massive contribution in Puneri Paltan’s victory over Telugu Titans.

“Puneri Paltan are a good side. They beat Telugu Titans in their last match, however, we will have the upper hand since we have beaten them in our first match of this competition. We will discuss how to coordinate on the mat and who will tackle which player from the Puneri Paltan team,” expressed the raider.