Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers to face Tamil Thalaivas today

Patna: The Haryana Steelers will take on Tamil Thalaivas in their fourth match of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League in Patna on Sunday.

The Steelers will be motivated to perform against Tamil Thalaivas after going down fighting against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match.

Vinay, who was one of the top scorers for the Haryana team against Jaipur, expressed that players have the belief to bounce back in the match against the Thalaivas.

“The coach has been telling us how to keep each other motivated during the matches. He has told us to speak to each other about how we can score points during the game. We believe that we will bounce back in the next match,” said Vinay.

Vinay said that he has been entrusted with the responsibility of performing for the team in the absence of experienced players such as Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Kandola.

“I have been entrusted a big responsibility in the absence of our experienced players. This responsibility motivates me to play better. The coach trusts me to take the responsibility of performing for the team,” said Vinay.

The Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas played two extremely close matches in the last season. Both the matches were tied with scores of 32-32 and 40-40 respectively. The Haryana team will certainly be looking to register victories over the Thalaivas team this season.

However, the Steelers will have to be wary of experienced players such as Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar during their match against the Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana’s Vinay expressed that the Steelers will work out a plan to play against the likes of Thakur and Chhillar.

“There are three or four players in the Tamil Thalaivas team that have played in the Asian Games. We will work out a strategy to play against them,” said Vinay.