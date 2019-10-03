Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans

Panchkula: Haryana Steelers will look to win their last home match against Telugu Titans in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 7 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday.

Steelers will look to finish their home leg on a high after their loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match.

The offensive unit of Haryana Steelers lead by Vikash Kandola have been in outstanding form throughout the league. Raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have aided Vikash whenever needed. Prashanth was hard to stop in the previous match as he finished the game with 17 points.

“We have already qualified for the playoffs and for Telugu Titans it is hard to qualify. We will still be aware of the threat posed by the opponents and will play with a full strength team. The matches are happening in our home venue but we have only won one of it. The match against Telugu Titans will be important because it will help us get back in the groove and make a comeback,” said Prashanth.

The defensive unit lead by Steelers captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be eager to prove point against their opponents on Friday. Telugu Titans are in the bottom half of the table and have very little chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The home team will be aware of the threat posed by the opposition and will look to take all seven points from the encounter.

“Maybe in the last few matches our defensive unit has not clicked. Sometimes the offensive unit performs, sometimes the defense. There is a lack of coordination between the two. We should try getting into the same rhythm we had a few weeks back,” said Prashanth.

Even though Prashanth scored a Super 10 during the last match, the raider was not happy. “I would be happy if the team won but we didn’t. Scores don’t matter if we lose a match. I’m coming out of an injury so the performance against Bulls will help boost my confidence,” added Prashanth.