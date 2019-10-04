Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers register a strong win over Telugu Titans

Panchkula: Haryana Steelers ensured their fans did not return home disappointed as they won the last match of their home leg against Telugu Titans 52-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday. Raider Vikash Kandola starred yet against for Steelers scoring 19 points.

Both teams were neck and neck in the first five minutes of the match. Steelers who were playing in front of their home crowd soon started to pick up their pace. A tackle from Steelers defender Ravi Kumar on an opponent raider got the ball rolling. Raiders Vinay and Vikash came up with successful raids against Telugu Titans to increase the lead. Vinay soon touched a milestone of 100 raid points this season.

Vikash soon got into his groove and kept the scorecard ticking for Steelers. The defense which seemed bit off colour in the previous match also upped the ante. Soon Titans were All-Out for the first time in the match.

With six minutes left in the half, Vikash was hungry for more. Successful raids from the Jind-born star took the lead past 16 points and Titans were All-Out for the second time. Vikash reached a personal milestone of 400 raid points overall.

Steelers raider Prashanth Kumar Rai who was outstanding in the previous match also joined the party. With successful raids Prashanth completed 400 points overall. Steelers soon achieved an unassailable 18-point lead at the end of the first period at 30-12.

Vikash showed no signs of slowing down at the start of the second-half. Only two-minutes had passed and Titans were All-Out for third time, Vikash had scored his Super 10. When the lead had increased past twenty points and the match well in control, Steelers were happy to play the waiting game, making sure no easy points were given away.

Tin Phonchoo from Thailand and few other players also got an opportunity to ply their trade. The home team won the match 52-32.

Haryana Steelers will next take on U Mumba next at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on 10 October 2019, Thursday.